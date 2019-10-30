Missy Elliott Recreates Iconic Album Cover, Proves She Still Looks Like 1997

Missy Elliott put her thing down, flipped it and reverted back to 1997 with her Halloween costume this week.

The legendary musician recreated her look in the ’90s-era “Supa Dupa Fly” album cover and shared the side-by-side comparison on social media. She and her fans could barely spot the differences ― even though one of the photos was shot 22 years after the other!

WOW🤩😱 This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/6BGrjjM78w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 28, 2019

“Supa Dupa Fly” gave the world Elliott hits like “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” Elliott’s music video of the hit featured the artist in a now-iconic inflatable black suit and included fellow hitmakers Busta Rhymes, Ginuwine, Da Brat, Lil’ Kim and Aaliyah.

People on Twitter were so impressed with Elliott’s Halloween recreation that she posted a video on Tuesday to clear some things up.

“It’s the same exact suit... Took it out the bag and never worn it since the day I shot my first album cover for ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ and we’re doing it again,” she explained.

I know a lot of people thought that my picture from my 1st album cover yesterday was just a HD version of my #SupaDupaFly cover well here I am in the same suit FRESH out Da Bag and Leather still like New 22 YEARS LATER😅🙌🏾🎊 pic.twitter.com/Hz8K6OYZGm — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 30, 2019

Elliott quipped on Twitter that even her own mother couldn’t tell the difference between the two images:

Lol my mom couldn’t even tell but if you look closely you can see the difference but I am more happy that my outfit is still in tack that outfit 22 year old leather😅 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 28, 2019

Here’s what fans had to say about this tale of two Missys:

MISSY 'AGELESS GODESS, ELLIOTT https://t.co/T6Ukbm5Anf — untitled goose gay (@Emijomo89) October 28, 2019

Missy won the internet today. Everyone else can log out now. She did that! #SupaDupaFly https://t.co/BTMvwoUJpS — All About Missy #DripDemeanor (@WTFMissyElliott) October 28, 2019

She still looks the same 😍😍😍 https://t.co/SEFiEDsOix — 💋Tt (@brattysinatra) October 28, 2019

only a legend can pull this off https://t.co/HJlM1fE92p — adelle 🏁 (@adelleplaton) October 28, 2019