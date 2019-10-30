Missy Elliott Recreates Iconic Album Cover, Proves She Still Looks Like 1997

Missy Elliott put her thing down, flipped it and reverted back to 1997 with her Halloween costume this week.
The legendary musician recreated her look in the ’90s-era “Supa Dupa Fly” album cover and shared the side-by-side comparison on social media. She and her fans could barely spot the differences ― even though one of the photos was shot 22 years after the other!
“Supa Dupa Fly” gave the world Elliott hits like “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” Elliott’s music video of the hit featured the artist in a now-iconic inflatable black suit and included fellow hitmakers Busta Rhymes, Ginuwine, Da Brat, Lil’ Kim and Aaliyah.
People on Twitter were so impressed with Elliott’s Halloween recreation that she posted a video on Tuesday to clear some things up.
“It’s the same exact suit... Took it out the bag and never worn it since the day I shot my first album cover for ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ and we’re doing it again,” she explained.
Elliott quipped on Twitter that even her own mother couldn’t tell the difference between the two images:
Here’s what fans had to say about this tale of two Missys: