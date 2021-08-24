Work/Life

Missy Elliott’s Career Advice Is The Best Thing Going On Twitter

Her pep talks are the encouragement we could all use at work and beyond.

Over the past 30 years, pioneering rapper-songwriter-producer Missy Elliott has built a legacy of monumental hits, including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On,” that moved music and pop culture forward.

It’s no surprise, then, that Elliott approaches her tweets with the same inventive wit and rhythm that made her the first woman hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. On Twitter, she drops knowledge and encouragement with style and “100” emojis.

Take comfort and inspiration from some of her best insights about how to believe in yourself despite doubters and setbacks.

On understanding that everyone’s career timeline is unique:

On not letting yourself be discouraged by other people:

On putting tough days in perspective:

On trusting your instincts:

On dealing with rejection:

On protecting your energy:

On setting boundaries:

On dealing with criticism of your work:

On speaking your dreams into existence:

On how to invest in yourself:

On finishing what you start:

career advicemissy elliott