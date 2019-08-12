Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott will be the latest recipient of MTV’s Video Vanguard Award later this month.

In a story first reported by Variety, Elliott will receive the MTV Video Music Award on Aug. 26. The 48-year-old rapper will also perform in the show for the first time in 16 years.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, the head of music and music talent at Viacom and co-brand head of MTV International, said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

The honor, originally called the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, has previously been given to some of the music world’s biggest acts, including Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and last year’s winner, Jennifer Lopez.

The award marks the third major honor given to Elliott this year.

In January, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in March she was given an honorary degree from the Berklee School of Music. In both cases, she was the first female hip-hop artist to be honored.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this piece incorrectly stated that Miss Elliott was the first female artist to be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Berklee School of Music.