Missy Elliott Wins MTV Video Vanguard Award; Twitter Gets Its Freak On

Later, Elliott received the honor of the Vanguard Award on the heels of fellow recipients including Pink, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

“I love y’all. I promised I wouldn’t cry this time because I cry at every awards show,” an emotional Elliott said as she held her Moonman. “This Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I’ve worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award.”

Elliott dedicated her award to the dance community all around the world “because when y’all get on the stage with these artists, y’all are not just props,” she explained.

“Y’all are the icing on the cake. Y’all are the beat to the heart. I dedicate this to every dance community out there,” she said, before bringing a few of her younger dancers up to the microphone to celebrate them as “the next generation.”

