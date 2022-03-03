Travel

Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Nashville

Music City locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Lower Broadway is famous for its honky-tonks and live country music.
© Nina Dietzel via Getty Images
Lower Broadway is famous for its honky-tonks and live country music.

Nashville has become an incredibly popular tourist destination in recent years, thanks to its famous live music scene, delicious food and temperate climate.

But visitors to Music City have made their fair share of mistakes during their stays ― and locals tend to take note. We asked people who live in Nashville to share some of the faux pas they’ve observed.

From packing the wrong clothes to missing out on top-notch cultural experiences, here are 10 mistakes tourists often make while visiting Nashville ― and some advice for avoiding these errors during your travels.

1. Spending all your time on Broadway

“While Nashville is known for country music and neon lights, tourists don’t want to spend all their time on Broadway. Nashville may be Music City but has so much to offer with history, arts, sports and a booming food scene.” Dawn Burns, blogger at The Nashville Mom

“While I definitely want you to get the downtown honky-tonk experience, you’re going to have to branch out to get the true Nashville experience. You can do that by supporting the musicians who are performing original music at the Station Inn, Exit/In, 3rd and Lindsley, Mercy Lounge, Listening Room Cafe, The Basement, and tuning your radio to Lightning 100.1.” Katherine Forbes, founder of Designing the Row

2. Thinking you have to wear cowboy boots and hats

“The biggest mistake people make when traveling to Nashville is assuming that in order to come visit they need cowboy boots and hats. So they hit up their local Western wear store and come in matching ensembles to find out locals don’t wear them. Nashville is so much more than the Country Music Capital of the World.” Michelle Robinson, blogger at Modern Day Moguls

“I think [cowboy boots] are fun and also cute to wear at times but locals aren’t usually walking around Nashville in them. Feel free to wear whatever you want and to bring your own style. There is really no right or wrong way to dress while visiting Nashville!” Phylicia Kennedy, food and travel blogger

3. Not taking advantage of the city’s walkability

“Other than downtown and Broadway, I see most tourists using Uber or Lyft to get around. In neighborhoods like East Nashville, 12South, Germantown and my own Wedgewood-Houston, there’s so much walkability, and it’s the best way to explore.” Laura Lea Bryant, chef and food author

4. Missing out on local food

“As a food blogger, I am asked all the time for restaurant suggestions. I hate seeing visitors to Nashville only experiencing the Broadway venues. While there are definitely some great bites to check out downtown (Hello, Goo Goo), I would really encourage tourists to venture out to local faves — Arnold’s for meat-and-three, Butchertown Hall for a killer brunch, City House (get dessert), Nicky’s, Josephine, to name a few. It’s not all hot chicken down here (but seriously, try the chicken too). Phillip Fryman, blogger at Southern Fatty

“Go enjoy some local food and drinks at places like Five Points Pizza, Frothy Monkey, Proper Saké (one of the few saké breweries in the U.S.) or Fat Bottom Brewery.” ― Forbes

“If you see Conny and Jonny doughnuts at your coffee shop (they deliver to spots all over Nashville on the weekends), you must grab one. Life-changing!” ― Bryant

5. Waiting in unnecessary lines

“One of Nashville’s most popular hot chicken restaurants, Hattie B’s, always has a long line stretching outside and down the block. Hattie B’s offers online to-go ordering so you can order online to-go, skip the line and enjoy your meal outside in a local park!” Betsy Tannenbaum, blogger at Goldwill Digger

Nashville's downtown skyline at the Cumberland River.
Adina Olteanu / 500px via Getty Images
Nashville's downtown skyline at the Cumberland River.

6. Only catching country music

“I’d say a mistake that tourists make when coming to Nashville is sticking solely to the country music scene and not venturing out to find other genres of music and artists that the city offers. Country music is a part of our city, but there are also so many other great things to offer. For example, I love going to the Nashville Symphony. There are tons of artists that come and you can experience different types of music. There are also free concerts during the summer such as Live on the Green, Jazz on the Cumberland, and free concerts at Centennial Park that host so many amazing artists.” ― Kennedy

7. Disregarding safety

“Of course tourists come to Nashville for a good time, but too many people get wasted on Broadway and stumble into the street in front of oncoming traffic. It’s become a real safety problem! Keep your wits about you and pay attention to cars.” ― Emily Mayer, consultant

8. Only sticking to indoor activities

“I don’t want tourists to miss Radnor Lake. The wildlife preservation is on point, and I’ve seen deer, turkeys, turtles, herons and more. You can walk leisurely around the perimeter or get a little sweat in with a gorgeous view going up Ganier Ridge.” ― Bryant

“Want to enjoy the outdoors? Centennial Park has lots to see (like a replica of the Parthenon) as well as a great walking trail and live music on Saturdays depending on the season.” ― Forbes

9. Skipping WeHo

“Wedgewood-Houston is still very up-and-coming, but there are so many cute coffee shops, art galleries, breweries and bars already. Start in front of Corsair Distillery and work your way down Martin Street, then hook right toward Earnest Bar & Hideaway to keep the fun going (lobster beignets, y’all). Some other faves? Humphreys and Americano for coffee and Never Never and Diskin Cider for a drink.” ― Bryant

10. Forgetting about sports

“If you want to experience the positive spirit of Nashville locals, there’s always a sporting event of some type happening whether it’s the Titans (football), Predators (hockey), Sounds (baseball), or Nashville SC (soccer) game. Cheers! Have fun!” ― Forbes

Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Nashvilletourists

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Help! I Only Feel Productive In The Afternoon

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Just Figured Out About COVID

Parenting

This Simple Technique Can Soothe Your Kid — And You — During A Tantrum

Food & Drink

How To Cook With Your Kids Meltdown-Free, According To Kids’ Cooking Teachers

Wellness

7 Tips Experts Swear By For Foot Pain

Work/Life

How To Read Your Paycheck To Make Sure It’s Correct

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Wellness

What Not To Say To Immunocompromised People Right Now

Shopping

12 Ways To Deal With Motherhood Stress That Aren't Wine

Shopping

Jill Biden Wore This Sunflower Face Mask To Show Her Support For Ukraine

Shopping

These KN95 Covid Face Masks Are Half Off For A Limited Time

Shopping

It's Spring Cleaning Season. Get Tidy With These Must-Have Items From Amazon.

Shopping

Enter The Rain Clog, A Waterproof Shoe You'll Actually Want To Wear

Shopping

Need A Break From Wordle (And Your Phone)? Try One Of These Fun Word Games Instead

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'A Madea Homecoming'

Food & Drink

Forget Perfect Family Meals: Ain't No Shame In A Lazy Buttered-Noodle Dinner Game

Shopping

The Life-Changing Cleaning Products You Should Always Have In Your Car

Shopping

The Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Bleached Hair

Shopping

46 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

Shopping

The Lash Tool Kim Kardashian Uses Is Only $9

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That Dyson's Animal Vacuum Is Worth The Investment

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February

Shopping

Get The $14 Heatless Curling Tool Sydney Sweeney's Character Used In 'Euphoria'

Shopping

Something Lurking In Your Bedroom Is Ruining Your Sleep. This $5 Solution Will Fix It.

Shopping

Just 35 Things Under $50 You're Going To Want ... Like Immediately

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In March

Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends A Day Using Only Black-Owned Products

Shopping

8 Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands For Toddlers And Young Kids

Style & Beauty

'Slugging' Is Winter's Biggest Skin Care Trend. But Should You Be Doing It?

Relationships

How To Actually Make Friends On Friendship Apps

Food & Drink

The 9 Best Vegetarian Meat Alternatives You Can Buy, According To Experts

Shopping

Say Goodbye to Adult Acne With The Ultimate Dermatologist-Recommended Skin Care Routine

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Shopping

5 Electric Toothbrushes That Get An Insane Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Queer Model Jazzmyne Jay On Stuff She Uses To Brighten Up Her Home

Wellness

6 Times 'Self-Love' Is Really Toxic Behavior In Disguise

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Style & Beauty

The New Skin Care Ingredient You're About To See Everywhere