Mister Cee, Hip-Hop DJ And Producer Behind Notorious B.I.G.’s Debut Album, Dead At 57

Mister Cee, the legendary DJ and producer behind the Notorious B.I.G.’s debut, has died. He was 57.
The New Yorker famously helped genre icons like Big Daddy Kane and 50 Cent gain traction and was an integral figure during the boom rap era of 1990s hip-hop. His death was confirmed by radio station HOT 97, who cited his family.
“As a family … we’re deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee,” the radio station wrote Wednesday. “He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary ‘Throwback at Noon’ and ‘Friday Night Live’ sets.”
The statement continued, “Mr. Cee’s influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music.”
His death was further confirmed in a statement by Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK 94.7 The Block NYC, where Mister Cee regularly hosted “The Set It Off Show.” Dillard wrote that Mister Cee made the most of life and “leaves a legacy none of us ... will EVER forget.”
A cause of death for the late DJ has yet to be confirmed or shared with the public.
Mister Cee was known to his fans and peers as The Finisher but was born Calvin Lebrun in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, The New York Times reports. It was there that he met future collaborators and bona fide stars like Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie and the Notorious B.I.G.
He once told “Rock The Bells” that he was raised by his grandparents and learned how to DJ from his uncle Barry. His earliest influences, the World Famous Supreme Team and Awesome Two came from the radio — spawning a lifelong dream to follow suit.
Mister Cee was a resident DJ at HOT 97 for over 20 years. He resigned in 2013.
His contributions to hip-hop stand alone, however. Mister Cee started his career as the official DJ for Kane and reportedly helped facilitate the Notorious B.I.G. signing with Bad Boy Records before executive producing his debut albums, “Ready to Die,” and “Born Again.”
“We weren’t in a studio. We were at my house,” he once recalled about working on the Brooklyn rapper’s demo tape, per HOT 97. “I did it with two turntables, just cutting the record back and forth. We had a little cheesy mic that was better than the mic [Biggie’s first DJ] had at his house.”
Since the news, fans and former colleagues have been outpouring love for the hip-hop legend on social media.