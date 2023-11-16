Federal Judge Declares Mistrial In Ex-Cop's Trial Over Breonna Taylor Killing

A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former Louisville police officer who fired stray bullets in the deadly 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The judge made the decision on Thursday to declare the mistrial after a jury deadlocked on the civil rights charges against Brett Hankison, who is accused of using excessive force that violated Taylor’s rights, and that of her boyfriend and next door neighbors.

Taylor, who was a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death in her home by Louisville officers who executed a search warrant on the wrong building. Hankison, as well as former officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, have all been fired since the raid.

Hankison is specifically accused of firing 10 shots into the side of her apartment. He was acquitted by a jury on similar state-level charges last year.