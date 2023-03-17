Nearly three decades after his famous photo, Princeton basketball coach Mitch Henderson was still jumping ― but not quite as high ― after the No. 15 seed Tigers stunned No. 2 Arizona in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday for the biggest upset of the day. (Watch the video below.)

Henderson was featured in a 1996 photo leaping for joy as a point guard on Princeton’s 13th-seeded team after defeating No. 4 UCLA, the defending champion, in the first round of March Madness. The picture is on display at Princeton’s practice facility.

Advertisement

via Associated Press

But the circumstances for Henderson getting off the ground on Thursday were a tad different.

Watch the coach join his players in a mosh pit of sorts in a delirious locker room celebration after their 59-55 win.

Reminded of the victory over UCLA in a postgame interview, Henderson said: “That was a long time ago.”

Advertisement

But many outlets remembered.

In 1996, Mitch Henderson led No. 13 Princeton to an upset over No. 4 UCLA as a player.



In 2023, Mitch Henderson led No. 15 Princeton to an upset over No. 2 Arizona as a coach. pic.twitter.com/W8RxSfhDlN — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 16, 2023

Princeton has now had two NCAA Tournament wins as a double-digit seed since the field expanded in 1985: in 1996 and 2023 🐯@PrincetonMBB head coach Mitch Henderson was part of both victories. pic.twitter.com/6j3pTEopck — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2023