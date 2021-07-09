McConnell Hit With Some Home Truths After Saying He’s ‘Perplexed’ By COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received a blunt reality check on Thursday after claiming he was puzzled by people who are opting not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m perplexed by the reluctance of some to get vaccinated, totally perplexed,” McConnell told reporters, per CNN’s Ana Cabrera, as vaccination rates slow down nationwide.
Critics suggested McConnell look at his own party, whose members have for months routinely downplayed the threat of the virus that’s now killed at least 4 million people worldwide.
More than 600,000 have died in the U.S.
Twitter users also pointed the finger of blame at conservative network Fox News, whose personalities have repeatedly sown doubt about the shots in recent months:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.