Mitch McConnell’s Transformation Into Hypocritical, Trump Toady Laid Bare

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" documented the Kentucky Republican's rise to the top of the GOP from his free health care champion beginnings.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) metamorphosis into “the arch-conservative of today” is documented in a new biography video from “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

The 10-minute clip released Wednesday charts McConnell’s ascent to the top of the GOP from his beginnings as a pro-choice, polio-surviving supporter of free health care.

McConnell’s hypocrisy when it comes to former President Donald Trump concludes the damning bit.

Watch the video here:

