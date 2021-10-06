Senate Republicans Offer Short-Term Deal To Avoid Debt Default

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that Republicans would step aside and let Democrats raise the federal government’s borrowing limit high enough to avert a debt default crisis for two months.

McConnell said Republicans would “allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December.”

Advertisement

The offer represents the first flinch in a game of chicken that could result in the U.S. failing to pay its debt sometime this month, with potentially catastrophic effects on the global economy.

Democrats have refused to add the debt limit to a broader spending bill they hope to pass later this month. They had scheduled a vote on a standalone debt limit bill for Wednesday afternoon, knowing that Republicans would block it.

Senate Republicans emerged from a party meeting on Wednesday mostly refusing to comment on the deal. It was unclear whether enough Republicans and Democrats would agree to it. The move would require 60 votes for passage.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters he supported the short-term fix.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called it “a step forward” but said he would still “probably not” want to deal with the debt limit later.

Democrats had previously been talking up the possibility of raising the debt limit by making an exception to the filibuster, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) shot down that idea on Wednesday.

In his statement, McConnell questioned whether Democratic leaders’ refusal to deal with the debt limit sooner amounted to “a deliberate effort to bully their own members into wrecking the Senate” by chipping away at the filibuster.

In the past, Congress has typically raised the debt ceiling on a bipartisan basis or with a simple up or down vote. This time, however, Senate Republicans have refused to allow even a simple majority vote that would let Democrats raise the debt limit on their own.

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will start defaulting on debts sometime around Oct. 18, and that doing so would spook financial markets and cause a recession.

Since July, Republicans have been urging Democrats to raise the debt ceiling via reconciliation, a messy and potentially lengthy budget process they would rather avoid. Republicans could potentially force votes on an unlimited number of amendments designed to maximize Democratic divisions. Democrats would also need to raise the debt ceiling by a specific number, rather than simply suspend it, generating even more fodder for GOP campaigns.

“Our members, I think, would be cooperative with not making that unwieldy or unnecessarily time-consuming,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said. “There’s a way to get to the finish line here, with plenty of time to spare.”

But Democratic leaders have resisted the idea, arguing that it would be dangerous because waiting to raise the debt limit until the last minute could also harm the economy and trigger a recession. Moreover, any GOP senator could object to expediting the process no matter what their leaders say about shortening the time needed to complete it.

“We do not have the luxury of using a drawn-out, convoluted and risky process,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this week when asked about the move.

McConnell said on Wednesday that a short-term debt ceiling increase as he proposed would give Democrats enough time to deal with it on their own and render their concerns about potential lengthy delays associated with reconciliation “moot.”

Ultimately, he added, if Democrats oppose both a short-term fix to the debt limit and the option of raising it via reconciliation, they should abandon their efforts to pass the Build Back Better Act, their ambitious safety net and climate legislation.