New Book Reveals Trump’s Apoplectic Reaction To McConnell Congratulating Biden

Donald Trump “spewed expletives” at then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after McConnell congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory in a speech on the Senate floor, The Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their upcoming book “Peril.”

Trump was reportedly apoplectic with McConnell for his congratulatory Dec. 15 comments and berated him in a furious telephone call as disloyal, according to excerpts from the book that Insider published Thursday.

“You lost the election, the Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell told Trump.

The Kentucky Republican hoped it would “be the final time he and Trump would ever speak to each other,” wrote Woodward and Costa.

Trump and McConnell have since repeatedly traded insults and criticism in speeches and reported comments, but until April at least had not spoken directly for months.

Trump had similar enraged responses to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) criticism of his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot and former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) condemnation of white supremacy, per the book that’s released next week.