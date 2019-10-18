Mitch McConnell: Trump's 'Nightmare' Syria Withdrawal Threatens To Bring Terror Home

The Kentucky senator pointed to his experience working with three presidential administrations since the Sept. 11 terror attacks and learning that the threat from groups like the self-described Islamic State, also known as ISIS, “is real and cannot be wished away,” he warned.

He pointed out that the U.S. is “not in this fight alone,” and has relied on local forces, including the Kurds, in the fight against ISIS. “Ironically, Syria had been a model for this increasingly successful approach,” McConnell noted.

“We saw humanitarian disaster and a terrorist free-for-all after we abandoned Afghanistan in the 1990s, laying the groundwork for 9/11,” McConnell wrote. “We will see these things anew in Syria and Afghanistan if we abandon our partners and retreat from these conflicts before they are won.”

Earlier this month, Trump agreed to cede the battlefield in northeast Syria to Turkey, which began attacking Kurdish residents of the region almost immediately.

