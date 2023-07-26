Mitch McConnell Escorted Away After Freezing Up At Press Conference

WASHINGTON ― Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was briefly escorted away from a weekly press conference on Wednesday after freezing up mid-sentence while giving his opening remarks.

McConnell, 81, abruptly stopped speaking in front of reporters and appeared unable to restart, prompting concerned-looking aides and members of his leadership team to come to his side.

Advertisement

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

The top Senate Republican was then escorted away by Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). He made his return to the press conference a few minutes later, taking several questions and answering them as normal.

Asked to explain the episode, McConnell said, “I’m fine,” and declined to address it further. He smiled but didn’t answer when asked by a reporter whether he had anyone in mind to replace him if he decides to step down as GOP leader.

A McConnell aide said the senator felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment before returning to take questions, “which as everyone observed was sharp.”

Advertisement

Barrasso declined to give details about the incident with McConnell afterward, telling reporters he “just wanted to make sure everything was fine with him, and it was.”

McConnell was hospitalized for a concussion and broken ribs after falling earlier this year. The longtime Kentucky Republican senator, who had polio as a child, has slowed noticably since then, approaching stairs in the Capitol with more caution.