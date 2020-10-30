Mitch McConnell Takes A Cheap Swipe At Hillary Clinton

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is campaigning for reelection against Democrat Amy McGrath, but he took a cheap shot Wednesday at a more longstanding political foe.

At a stop in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, the Senate majority leader cracked that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton received a “wonderful birthday present” in the form of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“It was a wonderful birthday present for Hillary Clinton to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday night on her birthday,” McConnell snidely told supporters. “Oh, I’m sure she was so grateful, so grateful.”

Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state, New York senator, and first lady, turned 73 on Monday, the day that the conservative Barrett was confirmed to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted a facetious “happy birthday” to Clinton that day along with news of the confirmation. The gloating did not go over well in many circles.

Clinton issued a pointed tweet. “Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away American’s health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out.”

