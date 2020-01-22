Mitch McConnell’s Impeachment Witness Comments Come Back To Haunt Him

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made every effort to block witnesses from the impeachment proceedings in the Senate to protect President Donald Trump.
But newly resurfaced comments from the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton show that McConnell once favored calling witnesses.
“Had my vote prevailed, there would’ve been live witnesses,” he said in 1999 footage resurfaced by CNN.
Making the footage even more awkward in retrospect, McConnell slammed Democrats by saying they had decided to clear Clinton before the proceedings even began.
“There were no open minds on the Democratic side in this trial,” he said.
But now, McConnell is guilty of doing just that himself.
“I’m not an impartial juror,” he declared last month.
McConnell also seemed quite deferential to the wishes of House impeachment managers in 1999, offering to give them what they wanted to put on the trial: