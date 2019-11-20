Mitch McConnell's Inaction Gets A 'Super' Skewering By Mad Magazine

Mitch McConnell is getting a super-skewering from Mad magazine.

The venerable humor publication will be releasing its annual year-end issue, featuring the “20 Dumbest People, Events and Things of 2019,” in the coming weeks and the Senate Majority Leader definitely qualified, according to editors.

As this sneak peek shows, McConnell has a unique super power: being “able to block democracy in a single bound.”

Courtesy of MAD Magazine Mitch McConnell Mad cover

The year-end issue marks a new stage in Mad’s nearly 70-year history.

Earlier this year, the magazine announced it will no longer publish new content monthly. However, a Mad spokesperson tells HuffPost that the publication is continuing on a bimonthly basis and all 2020 issues will include some new content.

This has been updated with additional information from Mad magazine about the publication’s publishing plans.