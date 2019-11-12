Even Mitch McConnell Is Telling Kentucky's GOP Governor To Get Over His Election Loss

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday he was “sorry” the governor of his home state lost his re-election bid to a Democrat last week, but alluded that it was time to move on and accept the results.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) appears to have narrowly lost the election to Democrat Andy Beshear by a mere 5,000 ballots, but he has so far refused to concede the election. Instead, Bevin has demanded a re-canvass of the votes to determine if, in fact, he lost his position, citing vague voting “irregularities” without evidence.

McConnell didn’t seem to be having it during an event on Monday, saying Bevin had a “good four years,” but the result was unlikely to change.

“Barring some dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we’ll have a different governor in three weeks,” the senator told reporters, per The Associated Press. “My first election was almost the same number of votes that Beshear won by. We had a re-canvass, added them up, it didn’t change and we all moved on.”

The re-canvass Bevin requested is scheduled for Thursday.

Beshear, however, has declared victory in the race, which could soon have dramatic implications for the state ranging from voting rights to public education. His inauguration is scheduled for Dec. 10.

McConnell refused to say Monday if he was concerned about the blue wave that led to Bevin’s likely ouster, simply saying “we’ll find out” as the election was already underway.

Democrats have already begun planning their campaign to unseat the majority leader, who is up for re-election next year.

“All I have to say is: Mitch, you’re next,” Amy McGrath, a retired Marine pilot who is running to unseat him, said in a fundraising email just hours after Beshear declared victory.