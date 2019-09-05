Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) may still be seething about his new “Moscow Mitch” nickname.

But he isn’t so critical about his other monikers, as MSNBC’s Ari Melber pointed out on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Beat.”

Melber noted how McConnell has previously agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) claim that he was the “Grim Reaper” of the Senate, fundraised off the unfounded “Cocaine Mitch” insult bestowed upon him by a political rival and even embraced the epithet of “Darth Vader.”

Check out the clip here:

Senator Mitch McConnell is still fuming at 'Moscow Mitch,' despite embracing nicknames like 'Cocaine Mitch' and 'Darth Vader' pic.twitter.com/23DFviWW9t — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) September 5, 2019