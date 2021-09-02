Mitch McConnell Gives GOP A Reality Check In Response To Demands For Biden's Ouster

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Wednesday that his Republican colleagues trying to boot President Joe Biden from office should cool their jets.

At an event in his home state of Kentucky, the GOP leader was asked whether the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan could result in Biden’s impeachment.

“The president is not going to be removed from office with a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate,” McConnell replied (see the video above). “That’s not going to happen.”

“There isn’t going to be an impeachment,” he added, according to The Hill.

That may be news to fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), who have called for Biden to be impeached. (McConnell had previously publicly disagreed with Greene’s intentions.) Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said Biden should resign.

Not surprisingly, they are allies of former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice by Democrats for his dealings with Ukraine and for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

McConnell said Republicans should focus on the midterm elections in 2022 as a way of rebuking Biden’s administration.

“In this country, the report card you get is every two years and we’re trying to hold down the damage until next year,” he said.