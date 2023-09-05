LOADING ERROR LOADING

There is no evidence that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) experienced a stroke or has a seizure disorder, according to Brian Monahan, the U.S. Capitol attending physician.

In a note released by McConnell’s office on Tuesday, Monahan said McConnell was cleared to resume his duties in the Senate after his alarming freeze-up in front of reporters last week, the second such episode he has had in recent weeks.

“My examination of you following your August 30, 2023, brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment,” Monahan said. “There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease. There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”

The new health update comes as the Senate returns from its summer recess and questions mount over the longtime Republican leader’s health and political future.

McConnell, 81, fell and hit his head earlier this year, suffering a concussion that landed him in the hospital. Aides have explained his two freeze-ups as arising due to feeling lightheaded. But that hasn’t stopped calls for a fresh generation of leadership, including within the Republican Party.

“We can’t stand watching Dianne Feinstein sit there and be told by an aide how she should vote. We can’t worry about Mitch McConnell being frozen at a podium. We can’t have Joe Biden forget where he is,” GOP presidential candidate and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The editors of the conservative magazine National Review called on McConnell to step aside from leadership following his latest episode in Kentucky.