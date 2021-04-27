Mitch McConnell Puppet Lets The Truth Slip Out During Scathing Q&A Segment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) let a few secrets slip during a new interview.

Sort of.

Comic Robert Smigel ― of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fame ― visits a puppet version of McConnell in a clip for his new show, “Let’s Be Real,” and a short trip into the fake McConnell home proves to be very enlightening.

“An asteroid is about to hit the planet,” the off-camera voice asks the mock McConnell in a parody of the Vanity Fair “73 Questions” videos. “What should we do?”

“It’d be inappropriate to do anything with the presidential election right around the corner in 2024,” the puppet said. “Let’s let the American people decide.”

The interview also reveals why McConnell keeps a kidney in a box, the man cave where he “grows” conservative judges, his favorite Avenger, when he’ll retire and what appears to be his secret turtle wife:

“Let’s Be Real,” which aired as a special during the 2020 campaign, gets its series premiere on Thursday night on Fox. Given the bipartisan stable of puppets on the show’s website, it looks like it’ll be pretty ruthless to politicians on both sides of the aisle over its four-week run.