Mitch McConnell Set To Return To Senate Next Week

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that he will return to the Senate next week after being absent due to a bad fall.

I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 13, 2023

The Republican Senate leader, who said he will head back to work Monday, was hospitalized following a fall at a Washington hotel in early March. The 81-year-old suffered a concussion as well as a minor rib fracture, and he had to undergo physical therapy upon being released from the hospital.

Earlier this year, the Kentuckian, who has been in office since 1985, became the Senate’s longest-serving party leader.

The chamber has had multiple health-related absences in recent months. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was out while receiving treatment for depression and is also expected to return to the Senate next week.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), meanwhile, is still recovering from a bout of shingles, forcing her to be away for nearly two months. Amid concerns over her absence, the 89-year-old California Democrat is facing calls for her resignation from some progressive lawmakers.

