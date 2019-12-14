Ex-Lawmaker Thinks This Is The Slogan That Could Finally Topple Mitch McConnell

Former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.) on Friday offered a new slogan to Democratic Senate candidates who are hoping to oust Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) from his role as its majority leader.

“Frankly, I think the way this is going to play out, the Republican senators are now making the toughest choice a politician can make, between the primary and the final, between making sure you can get renominated and then winning in November,” said Frank, who served in Congress from 1981 to 2013.

“And I think you have a number of Republican senators […] who are very much in that bind,” he continued. “And I will tell you I have a slogan that I am suggesting to the Democratic candidates for the Senate all over the country, ‘You don’t have to live in Kentucky to vote against Mitch McConnell.’”

“He doesn’t get to be majority leader unless (Senators) Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and all those other people are re-elected,” Frank explained. “And this where I think things are going to play out politically.”