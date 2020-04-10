CORONAVIRUS

Weird Photo Of Mitch McConnell's Social Distancing Has People In Stitches

The image from outside the Senate chamber says a lot about 2020.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) spoke to reporters on Thursday in a scene that’s becoming increasingly common as people practice social distancing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus

McConnell stood outside the Senate Chamber and was surrounded by reporters, who were all attempting to remain at least 6 feet away from each other. The scene was captured by photographers, and on Twitter, some couldn’t help but crack a joke: 

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus Mitch McConnell Covid 19 United States Senate Social Distancing
CONVERSATIONS