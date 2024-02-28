Social Media Reacts To Mitch McConnell Stepping Down As Senate GOP Leader

As you might expect, Wednesday’s announcement by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that he is stepping down as the Senate Republican leader in November attracted a lot of attention on social media.
Minutes after the news, people took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the senator’s legacy, but the responses weren’t exactly positive.
Mitch McConnell stacked the Court, undermined our democracy, and enabled Donald Trump.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 28, 2024
And yet – in his absence – the @SenateGOP will invariably select someone more extreme.
With our democracy more fragile than ever, we must select and elect leaders committed to protecting it.
Mitch McConnell has been the most successful Confederate since John C. Calhoun. Congratulations to him and his people in their service of evil.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 28, 2024
Trump has almost completely destroyed the Republican party. Mitch McConnell is letting you know that it will be an unmitigated bloodbath in November for the GOP.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2024
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s legacy will be that he purposefully undermined America’s first Black president, he broke the Supreme Court, he helped elect a fascist President, and he abetted up an insurrection on American soil. https://t.co/TiJDog1enc— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 28, 2024
MITCH MCCONNELL STEPPING DOWN AS SENATE PREPUB LEADER IS A BLACK HISTORY MONTH MIRACLE BABY pic.twitter.com/U3HNR5kAaJ— Renee (@PettyLupone) February 28, 2024
One of the worst people to ever serve in office. He will be remembered for all the wrong things. Good riddance Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/7oSb5zZnz7— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 28, 2024
McConnell’s legacy:— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 28, 2024
Reminder that Capitol Police released a statement expressing "profound disappointment" with Mitch McConnell for his attempt to cover-up the January 6th domestic terror attack on the U.S. Capitol on behalf of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/o0cZ5c7UGQ
Mitch McConnell has announced he’ll step down as GOP Leader in November. It’s the end of a terrible era. His legacy will be the obstruction of progress, furtherance of a regressive conservatism, and the enabling of an extremist wing of his party.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 28, 2024
His successor will be even worse
Please no tributes to Mitch McConnell, the person who most enabled Trump to attack our democracy.— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) February 28, 2024
Mitch McConnell had the chance to indict Trump in his second impeachment, but he didn’t.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 28, 2024
He said he was responsible for Jan 6th and then like a coward, he kicked the can down the road.
He could have stopped Trump from running again, but he didn’t.
He didn’t do the right thing… pic.twitter.com/I4oJyCtEi4
Pro tip: do not let the media memorialize this dude.— Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) February 28, 2024
Mitch McConnell is a monster who has fueled the fires of fascism in this country and intentionally worked against women & marginalized groups in this country.
There is nothing to commemorate here except his absence. pic.twitter.com/iPhPqDMJbd
Mitch McConnell failed to do his basic constitutional and patriotic duty to convict and disqualify Trump after Jan. 6. And now, no matter what happens this November, Trump will continue to be the leader of the Republican Party while McConnell will be gone. https://t.co/mSQzloiBcL— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) February 28, 2024
Trump hurled racist venom at Mitch McConnell’s wife— Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 27, 2024
He humiliates McConnell all the time
He replaced his beloved GOP with MAGA
He terrorized the Capitol in which McConnell has worked for decades
So what does McConnell do?!
He’s about to ENDORSE TRUMP AGAIN
I. Kid. You. Not.
Although McConnell is leaving his position as Senate GOP leader in November, he is expected to finish his term as senator, which ends in 2026.
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.