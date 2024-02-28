Mitch McConnell To Step Down As Senate Republican Leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his intention to step down from Senate leadership in November, although he will serve out the remainder of his current term.
The Kentucky Republican is the longest-serving Senate leader in history, having held the position 2007.
Speaking from the Senate floor on Wednesday to announce his decision, McConnell began by reflecting on his age.
“I turned 82 last week. The end of my contributions are closer than I’d prefer,” he said.
McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1985. His current term ends in 2027.
“My career in the U.S. Senate began amidst the Reagan revolution,” McConnell went on, recalling how Reagan initially called him “Mitch O’Donnell.”
“Close enough, I thought,” he joked.
McConnell told colleagues that “one of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter.”
Thus he announced: “This will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”
“I’ll complete my job my colleagues have given me until we select a new leader in November,” McConnell said. “I’ll finish the job the people of Kentucky elected me to do, as well. I’ll be in a different seat, and I’m actually looking forward to that.”
