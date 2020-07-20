Mitch McConnell Wears A Tan Suit, Even Though It Caused A Scandal For Obama

Once again, the specter of a tan suit is rearing its head in Washington, D.C. This time, though, the offender isn’t Barack Obama but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Monday, the term “tan suit” was trending on Twitter after photos were released showing the Kentucky Republican sporting some pale beige menswear while meeting with President Donald Trump.

As readers who were alive in 2014 will no doubt recall, then-President Obama wore something similar at a press conference that August, rocking American democracy to its very foundations. Republican officials like Rep. Peter King (N.Y.) criticized Obama for the grave misstep.

King told reporters the president’s outfit indicated a “lack of seriousness,” as The Washington Post noted last year.

Joking aside ― tan suits are obviously not a big deal, regardless of who’s wearing them ― references to Obama’s suit have become a kind of shorthand in the Trump era, as the Post notes ― a way of contrasting the relative lack of scandals during Obama’s presidency with the near-constant ones that have characterized the Trump administration.

On Monday, many Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy of McConnell wearing the same kind of threads that Republicans once attacked a Democratic president for donning.

Today Mitch McConnell wore a tan suit in the Oval Office, which is nothing like the time Barack Obama wore a tan suit, the worst scandal in presidential history. pic.twitter.com/eRiQafhfv1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 20, 2020

Is this a tan suit or is McConnell molting his skin? https://t.co/J2CWOt2sGz — Subhah (@Subhah) July 20, 2020

Remember when Obama wore a tan suit and every Republican acted like he just gave Russia our nuclear launch codes? https://t.co/yYGJX9GQVo pic.twitter.com/W9jw3bzzN4 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) July 20, 2020

Mitch McConnell in a tan suit? The year of controversy continues. pic.twitter.com/bxnmnOxHYU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2020

But it turns out, people did have a good reason to criticize McConnell’s outfit.

black shoes and socks on a tan suit?! c’mon, Mitch! https://t.co/o1JjujOKIv — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 20, 2020

Some people speculated there was a method to McConnell’s madness:

things are going so badly for the GOP mcconnell’s trying to camouflage himself pic.twitter.com/mYJ6s3wt8v — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) July 20, 2020

Some suggested that other colors seemed more apt for the majority leader.

Since we’re here for Mitch and his tan suit, how’s this red white and blue ensemble looking on him? pic.twitter.com/UgzVqgVzHS — Robert Yoder SEASON (@seasoncz) July 20, 2020

Actor Kirk Acevedo, known for his work on shows like “Oz,” “Fringe” and “Arrow,” was brave enough to ask the real question on everyone’s mind: Who wore it better?

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!