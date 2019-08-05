Mitch McConnell Campaign Tweets Photo Of Opponent's Name On Tombstone

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s campaign on Saturday tweeted out a photo showing mock tombstones with the names of former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, socialism and the senator’s Democratic opponent.
His opponent in the 2020 Senate race, Amy McGrath, wasn’t exactly pleased, and she noted that the tweet was posted shortly after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Kevin Golden, the campaign manager for McConnell, wouldn’t comment when HuffPost asked whether the post was poorly timed. Instead, he said McGrath was being disingenuous in her response to the photo, which he said was based on a political cartoon printed in the Louisville Courier-Journal.
“Our supporters built an homage to the Courier Journal cartoon at Fancy Farm and we posted their work,” he wrote in an email. “Amy McGrath has tweeted this very cartoon several times and it’s shameful that she’s pretending not to know exactly what it is referencing in order to politicize a tragedy.”
This is the cartoon Golden was referring to:
He added that the McConnell campaign sent many other tweets during St. Jerome Catholic Church Picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
Golden’s comment that McGrath had shown support for the Courier-Journal’s cartoon, however, was itself disingenuous. McGrath retweeted the cartoon to criticize the Senate majority leader’s reaction to it.