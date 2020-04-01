McConnell’s Excuse For Trump's Botched Coronavirus Response Isn’t Fooling Tweeters

Twitter users aren’t buying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) excuse for the Trump White House’s haphazard response to the coronavirus pandemic.
McConnell on Tuesday claimed the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal and the subsequent Senate trial “diverted the attention of the government” away from the developing public health crisis “because everything, every day, was all about impeachment.”
“It came up while we were, you know, tied down in the impeachment trial,” McConnell told conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.
Critics made the #MitchPlease hashtag trend on Twitter as they bashed McConnell for suggesting Trump ― who initially downplayed the threat of the virus ― and his government could not focus on more than one task at once.
