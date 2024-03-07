EntertainmentDonald TrumpMitch McConnell the daily show

Mitch McConnell 'F**king Spells It Out' About Trump In 'Daily Show' Translation

The late-night show rips the Senate minority leader for endorsing the former president despite years of acrimony.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The Daily Show” put Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on blast for endorsing Donald Trump this week.

In 2021, McConnell called Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Trump, in turn, has repeatedly attacked “old crow” McConnell and insulted his wife, Elaine Chao.

But none of that mattered on Wednesday when McConnell gave Trump his full support.

“The Daily Show” ran McConnell’s comments with a mock “translation” on the screen.

“Let me f**king spell it out for you,” the translated McConnell states. “I have never believed a single thing I say.”

Check out the full “translation” below:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot