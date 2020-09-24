Twitter Users Skeptical After Mitch McConnell Promises Orderly Transition

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday sought to reassure Americans with a tweet promising an orderly transfer of power should President Donald Trump lose the election.
Trump the previous day wouldn’t commit to peacefully leave the White House if he loses, repeating baseless claims about mail-in ballot fraud and saying he needs to rush his replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in case the election lands in court.
But the way McConnell’s tweet was worded made many people on Twitter skeptical. Very skeptical. Especially in light of the Senate leader’s plan to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, contradicting the election-year argument he made in 2016 when the Senate refused to consider then-president Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland.
Some people suggested that what wasn’t said in McConnell’s tweet was just as telling as what he did post.
But one person on Twitter managed to put McConnell’s promise in its proper (and chilling) perspective.