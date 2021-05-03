“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The animated sci-fi comedy follows a family that finds itself tasked with saving the world from a robot apocalypse and features the voices of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and more.

It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans. In January, Netflix acquired distribution rights from Sony Pictures Animation and announced an April 30 release date to follow a limited theatrical release on April 23.

Netflix “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” on Netflix.

In second is the Netflix horror film “Things Heard & Seen” starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton. Next is “Green Zone,” the 2010 Matt Damon action thriller set during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The only other Netflix movie in the top 10 is the space-set “Stowaway,” which topped the list last week. Non-Netflix films getting attention include “Love Happens,” “Your Highness” and “Scarface.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.