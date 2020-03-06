Mitt Romney To Support Subpoena In Probe Into Ukraine's Burisma

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) plans to vote in support of issuing a subpoena in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s work with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, a spokesperson for the senator said Friday.

Romney’s vote will be the tipping point for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, giving Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) just enough support to proceed with a subpoena.

The news comes despite the Utah senator telling reporters on Thursday that “there’s no question” the probe into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and Burisma seems politically motivated, given Biden’s recent successes during the Democratic presidential primary.

“Senator Romney has expressed his concerns to Chairman Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle,” Romney spokesperson Liz Johnson said in a statement. “He will therefore vote to let the Chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered.”

Johnson is seeking a subpoena for records from Andrii Telizhenko, a former consultant who worked with Burisma. Telizhenko, a Rudy Giuliani ally, has indicated he’s willing to cooperate with Johnson’s investigation.

Romney said Thursday that before deciding to back a subpoena, he’d need to see what information Johnson has.

“I would hope if there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated, it be done by the FBI or some other agency that’s not as political as perhaps a committee of our body,” he said.

Last month, Romney was the only Republican to break from his party and vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and Hunter’s work with Burisma.