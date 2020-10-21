Mitt Romney Says He Didn't Vote For Donald Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, one of Donald Trump’s harshest Republican critics, revealed Wednesday that he didn’t vote for the president in the 2020 election.
CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted Wednesday that the 2012 presidential nominee had informed him that he’d voted, but Romney wouldn’t say if he voted for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.
Romney’s decision not to vote for Trump doesn’t come as a surprise. Last year, the senator vowed that he wouldn’t publicly endorse anyone in the 2020 presidential race. He was also a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 election, when he instead wrote in the name of his wife, Ann Romney, for president.
Romney is the only Republican senator who voted to convict the president for abuse of power earlier this year. He carries enormous influence in Utah and in the Mormon community, of which he is a member. But the state is solidly red, and Biden still trails Trump there by several points.
But Romney’s influence also extends to Arizona, a swing state with another large Mormon population. Pollsters say Trump should be worried about his chances in that state, citing Mormon opposition to Trump’s crude demeanor, his stance on immigration and his treatment of Muslims.
Several prominent Republicans have broken with tradition and come out against Trump in this election. Among them include Arizona Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain, who endorsed Biden last month.
“My husband John lived by a code: country first,” she tweeted. “We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden.”
