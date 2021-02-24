Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says former President Donald Trump is far from being crippled politically.

“I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” Romney told The New York Times on Tuesday, adding that polls show “if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.”

Despite the prediction, Romney ― a frequent Trump critic and the only Republican to vote in favor of conviction during both impeachment trials ― said he would not help make it happen.

“I would not be voting for President Trump again. I haven’t voted for him in the past,” Romney said. “I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.”

It’s not clear if Trump plans to run again.

Earlier this week, Fox News asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a staunch Trump ally who was with the former president in Florida over the weekend, if Trump plans to run again.

“Stay tuned,” he said.

Even if Trump doesn’t run, Romney said he expects the former president to continue to hold sway.

“He has, by far, the largest voice and a big impact in my party,” Romney told the Times. “I don’t know about his family members, whether they intend to do that, but I expect he will continue playing a role.”

