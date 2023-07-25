Mitt Romney Breaks Down Exactly When GOP Megadonors Can Take Down Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday suggested how Republican megadonors can thwart Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

In a column for The Wall Street Journal, Romney encouraged GOP donors to pull funding to their preferred candidates as soon as their campaigns sag, forcing them to drop out of the race.

Advertisement

Why? Because Trump can still be beaten “if the field narrows to a two-person race” before he “has the nomination sewn up,” argued Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.

Romney even said when that should happen: “No later than, say, Feb. 26, the Monday following the contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.”

Otherwise, the crowded field of warring GOP candidates “will split the non-Trump vote, giving him the prize,” said Romney.

Romney, a longtime critic of Trump, acknowledged the financial and other incentives for candidates to stay in the race, even when their chances are all but busted. But he concluded:

Advertisement