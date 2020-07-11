Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Saturday morning pulled no punches with his response to President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his longtime adviser and confidant Roger Stone.

Romney described Trump’s controversial move — which has garnered widespread criticism — as “unprecedented, historic corruption.”

Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020

Trump, meanwhile, spent Saturday morning tweeting and retweeting dozens of posts, many attacking the presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden.

The president did not immediately respond to Romney’s comment.

It may only be a matter of time before Trump does, though, given his animosity toward the 2012 GOP presidential nominee that only heightened earlier this year when Romney was the only Senate Republican to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial.

Stone was due, in the next few days, to start serving a 40-month sentence stemming from his convictions for witness tampering, lying to Congress and the obstruction of a congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

In a statement released Friday, the White House press secretary’s office said Stone had been “a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

