Supporters of President Donald Trump heckled and harassed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) with repeated shouts of “traitor” on board a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington on Tuesday.

In videos circulating on Twitter, the small group of pro-Trump passengers hollered out conspiracy theories, demanded Romney resign and accused him of failing to listen to his constituents, multiple media outlets reported.

Other videos shared on social media showed Trump supporters accosting Romney before the flight from Salt Lake City International Airport for not supporting the president’s futile efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.

“I do support President Trump in things I agree with,” Romney calmly explained to one woman, after asking her to put on a face mask. She told Romney not to “tell me what to do,” but then complied with his request.

When the woman asked Romney if he would support Trump’s false claims about “fraudulent votes,” he responded: “No, I’m not ... We have a Constitution and the constitutional process is clear and I will follow the Constitution. And then I will explain all that when we meet in Congress.”

Romney, who did not vote for Trump in the election and was the only Senate Republican to vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial last year, later rose from his seat in an airport waiting area and walked away as a man told him that “Trump is a juggernaut,” said the senator’s “legacy is nothing” and the woman shouted that Romney was an “absolute joke.”

Romney’s office did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The confrontations occurred the day before Congress is set to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and Trump supporters assembled for a so-called Stop the Steal rally in Washington.

Romney on Sunday responded to Republican efforts to oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes with a statement decrying it as an “egregious ploy” that “dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic.”

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” the senator wrote. “More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice.”

“I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” Romney concluded.

