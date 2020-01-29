Jimmy Kimmel Slaps Mitt Romney With A Mocking Hashtag Request

Twitter users are asking Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to #MittOrGetOffThePot when it comes to the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel launched the hashtag — a play on the slang request to stop wasting time and get on with something — on his show Tuesday.
Romney on Monday said it’s “increasingly likely” enough GOP senators will vote to allow the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton in Trump’s impeachment trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators late Tuesday Republicans don’t yet have enough votes to block witnesses.
Kimmel wanted to apply a little online pressure.
“The future of our democracy is in your soft, creamy hands,” Kimmel said, directly addressing Romney. “I know you want to do this.”
Check out the clip above and the response to Kimmel’s hashtag below: