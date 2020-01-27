Romney: ‘Increasingly Likely’ More Republicans Will Support Calling Bolton As Witness

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Monday that it’s “increasingly likely” there will be enough Republicans in the Senate to vote in favor of calling former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I think it’s important for us to hear from John Bolton for us to be able to make an impartial judgement,” Romney told reporters. He also said he had spoken to other GOP senators about the subject, but declined to say whom.

In a surprising development Sunday, The New York Times shared drafts from Bolton’s book outline stating Trump did in fact tie withholding Ukraine aid to the country’s announcement that it would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump denied Bolton’s reported account later that day on Twitter, insisting he “never” told Bolton the Ukraine aid was tied to “investigations into Democrats.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) issued a statement shortly after Romney’s remarks saying she “always ... was likely to vote to call witnesses” in the impeachment trial.

“The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.