Sens. Kyrsten Sinema And Mitt Romney's Weird ‘Ted Lasso’ Cosplay Is Making Twitter Gag

It seems Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took some time out of her busy schedule of gutting a bill that could help loads of Americans to show off some truly terrifying Halloween costumes with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
How festive!
Romney spent his Thursday morning posting several tweets of himself dressed as the title character of the hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.”
In one very funny tweet, Romney seems to get “Ted Lasso” — a show about an American football coach coming to England to coach soccer (or football, as the Brits say) — mixed up with “Friday Night Lights,” an American show about American football.
In another tweet, he asks Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, what he thinks of this mess.
But two tweets in Romney’s “Ted Lasso” cringe-fest have really pissed off a lot of people on Twitter.
In the tweets, Romney, dressed up as Ted Lasso, delivers homemade cookies (or “biscuits” to Brits) to Sinema, who is dressed up as the character Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). In the show, Ted does this daily for Rebecca, his boss.
“She’s one tough cookie,” Romney wrote as a caption in one of the posts.
In the show, however, Rebecca is also the club’s owner, and she intentionally hired Ted because she wanted the team to fail. So certain parallels could be made between Rebecca and Sinema (it’s unclear if Romney noticed this, however).
Sinema was one of the biggest hurdles to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill moving forward. The Arizona Democrat is viewed as the reason why certain popular proposals, such as the nation’s first paid family and medical leave program and the lowering of pharmaceutical drug prices, have been stricken from the package. She’s also been accused of pandering to the rich after she blocked Democrats from raising taxes on millionaires.
And considering that Sinema and a Republican colleague spent their day co-opting characters on a delightful series, the tweets received a ton of public backlash.
To see how people responded, just scroll down.