Sens. Kyrsten Sinema And Mitt Romney's Weird ‘Ted Lasso’ Cosplay Is Making Twitter Gag

It seems Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took some time out of her busy schedule of gutting a bill that could help loads of Americans to show off some truly terrifying Halloween costumes with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

How festive!

Romney spent his Thursday morning posting several tweets of himself dressed as the title character of the hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.”

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

In one very funny tweet, Romney seems to get “Ted Lasso” — a show about an American football coach coming to England to coach soccer (or football, as the Brits say) — mixed up with “Friday Night Lights,” an American show about American football.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

In another tweet, he asks Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, what he thinks of this mess.

But two tweets in Romney’s “Ted Lasso” cringe-fest have really pissed off a lot of people on Twitter.

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

In the tweets, Romney, dressed up as Ted Lasso, delivers homemade cookies (or “biscuits” to Brits) to Sinema, who is dressed up as the character Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). In the show, Ted does this daily for Rebecca, his boss.

“She’s one tough cookie,” Romney wrote as a caption in one of the posts.

In the show, however, Rebecca is also the club’s owner, and she intentionally hired Ted because she wanted the team to fail. So certain parallels could be made between Rebecca and Sinema (it’s unclear if Romney noticed this, however).

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, pictured here playing a character who sets out to purposefully tank her team https://t.co/thXJflORX1 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 28, 2021

Sinema was one of the biggest hurdles to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill moving forward. The Arizona Democrat is viewed as the reason why certain popular proposals, such as the nation’s first paid family and medical leave program and the lowering of pharmaceutical drug prices, have been stricken from the package. She’s also been accused of pandering to the rich after she blocked Democrats from raising taxes on millionaires.

And considering that Sinema and a Republican colleague spent their day co-opting characters on a delightful series, the tweets received a ton of public backlash.

To see how people responded, just scroll down.

You stripped middle and lower socioeconomic of programs that would be life-changing and kept drug prices up and you think that's funny? pic.twitter.com/uejpnAM5hf — Gina "Nevertheless, She Persisted." #Resist (@MakeTexasBlue22) October 28, 2021

It’s nice to see two people from two different parties come together over their mutual disdain for the poor and love for lining their own pockets — legal observer (@legalobserver1) October 28, 2021

I refuse to let Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema ruin Ted Lasso for me. Not gonna happen. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 28, 2021

Romney tweets this weirdness during Biden's speech when Biden is, in effect, asking the House to trust Senator Sinema. https://t.co/1yFOM4Uxl3 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) October 28, 2021

Americans are dying of COVID, lack adequate healthcare, lack affordable housing, lack a living wage, the climate crisis worsens daily—& two people who could vote to provide immediate relief to all of this unnecessary suffering are literally wasting time playing games. Reckless. https://t.co/lTD0wZEXpy — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 28, 2021

"I present to you the still beating heart of popular programs you helped rip out of Biden’s plan to appease your corporate donors. On behalf of billionaires, thank you. Your Lululemon bag is in the mail." https://t.co/ywnGQBlQNV — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 28, 2021

What do you see in this picture?



I see bipartisan contempt for working-class Americans. https://t.co/3XnGnEPY8i — Russell Foster for Congress TX-04 (@RussellFosterTX) October 28, 2021

There are entire episodes of Ted Lasso that call out the ignorance of people like Mitt Romney, so naturally people like him think it's a show that's about mustaches and biscuits. https://t.co/5uXIF2SGD3 — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) October 28, 2021

No, Mitt Romney. You're worth a quarter of a billion dollars and you are actively sabotaging helping a lot of Americans to keep a few more dollars in your pocket.



You're not Ted Lasso.

You're Rupert. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 28, 2021

Tell me you've never watched Ted Lasso without saying, "I've never watched Ted Lasso." https://t.co/q1QJhduvNa — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 28, 2021

ted lasso writing room figuring out how to diss mitt romney in s3 to distance themselves pic.twitter.com/252PZoKHRS — mac (@donnalymoss) October 28, 2021