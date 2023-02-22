Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) didn’t mince words when asked about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call for a “national divorce” that would separate the blue states from the red ones.

“You know, I think Abraham Lincoln dealt with that kind of insanity,” he said on Tuesday, according to Deseret News. “We’re not going to divide the country. It’s united we stand, divided we fall.”

Greene, a conspiracy theorist and close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said under her plan red states could openly discriminate against LGBTQ people and strip Democrats who move to those states of basic voting rights, among other things.

Critics on both sides of the aisle have called the plan “treasonous” and “evil.”

Romney dismissed Greene and others on the extremes.

“There are some people in my party and the other party that say things to try and get a headline and get people to send them money. And that happens to be in today’s ‘loony left,’ or I should say ‘loony right,’” Romney said, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

He’s not alone among his state’s GOP contingent in slamming Greene over the plan. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter:

This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil. We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival. pic.twitter.com/HyFgfyjpbf — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 20, 2023

McCarthy has not commented on Greene’s call for “national divorce,” but has stuck with her consistently.