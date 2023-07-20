Mitt Romney Relishes The 'Best Meat' In An Odd National Hot Dog Day Tribute

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) cooked up praise for his “favorite meat” as he celebrated National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday.

Romney, in a clip shared to his Twitter account, gave the salute as he walked with a ketchup-laden hot dog in hand while a hot dog-themed hat was perched on his head.

“Perhaps you also know that hot dog is my favorite meat, I love hot dogs, I love ’em in buns, I love ’em outside of buns, I love ’em with baked beans, I just like hot dogs. It’s the best meat there is, without question.” Romney declared.

“So to all of you, like me, who are celebrating National Hot Dog Day, congratulations to you, and may there be many, many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land.”

To all those celebrating—happy National Hot Dog Day! May there be many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land. 🌭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/McEnevvg8d — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) July 19, 2023

The Utah Republican has previously spoken of his love for frankfurters at the center of the “sandwich or not” debate, putting hot dogs ahead of hamburgers during a “casual dinner” with supporters detailed by The Washington Examiner in 2018.

Twitter users poked fun at Romney’s clip and questioned his choice of condiment, adding that his hot dog needed a “touch” of mustard.

Senator, I appreciate your consistent public opposition to Trump, but you don’t put KETCHUP on a hot dog. You just don’t. https://t.co/vNJ82CXVnT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 19, 2023

"I often enjoy one of those hot meat dogs while attending a game of sport with other humans." — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) July 20, 2023

take a shot every time mitt romney says “hotdog” pic.twitter.com/EVppILiEyH — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 20, 2023

I didn’t know there was a wrong way to hold a hot dog until right now. https://t.co/5LdK793rL9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 20, 2023

