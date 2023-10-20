OUCH! Mitt Romney Has A Scathing Theory About Sean Hannity

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) thought Fox News’ Sean Hannity could be jealous of his former colleague Tucker Carlson’s ratings success and that was perhaps prompting him to become more extreme with his output, according to a new book about the soon-to-be-retired lawmaker.

“I can only imagine that Sean is consumed with Tucker Carlson being ahead of him, and his everyday effort is to find ways to reclaim the throne as the most-watched,” Romney told McKay Coppins for “Romney: A Reckoning,” per a report in CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter on Thursday.

“He’s in the same vein as Tucker. Just not as effective as Tucker — Tucker’s smart,” Romney reportedly added to Coppins.

Romney also lamented Carlson, who before his April firing frequently pushed racist conspiracy theories and white supremacist talking points on his widely-watched show, turning the GOP into “the pro-Russian, pro-authoritarian party,” wrote Coppins.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee also recalled a phone call with Hannity in which the TV personality — who was previously friendly to Romney — blasted him and accused him of trying to appease MSNBC viewers.

“It’s very clear losing the presidency has turned Mitt into a small, angry, and very bitter man,” a Hannity spokesperson told CNN in response. “It’s sad to see.”