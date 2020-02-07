A Republican group that’s backed the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump and attacked the GOP lawmakers who enabled him has launched a new campaign praising Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

An ad and billboard by Republicans for the Rule of Law, led by conservative commentator Bill Kristol, thanks Romney for voting to convict Trump during the impeachment trial:

The ad will run on Fox News in Utah next week. The two billboards will appear in Salt Lake City and feature an image of Romney with the phrase “This is what a patriot looks like.”

The same organization recently ran a series of ads calling on Republicans to stand up to Trump during the impeachment process. In the end, Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict, citing his oath and his faith in his speech explaining the decision.

Since then, he’s come under constant attack from some of his fellow Republicans and especially from Trump, who took some potshots at Romney during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, then later dismissed him as a “failed presidential candidate” for his 2012 loss against President Barack Obama.

Trump also tweeted:

Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

Republicans for the Rule of Law spokesperson Chris Truax also issued a statement praising Romney for “his integrity, his decency, and his sense of duty.”