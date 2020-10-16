A core belief of disciples of the mysterious QAnon is the baseless conspiracy theory that high-ranking Democrats, the imagined deep state, media figures and celebrities are secretly members of a satanic pedophile ring that Trump is covertly working to stop (despite his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on charges of child sex trafficking before his apparent suicide in jail).

That belief has triggered violence, including a 2016 shooting at a Washington pizza parlor that had been falsely targeted as a site of the imagined ring.

Romney also condemned those who fail to “convincingly repudiate” other extremist groups, such as white supremacists, and other conspiracy peddlers, vaccination denouncers, militias and anti-fascist activists.

In the first debate against Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden, Trump stumbled when asked directly to condemn white supremacists. He ended up saying to the hate group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

