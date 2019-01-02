RNC Member Calls Mitt Romney's Criticism Of Trump 'Political Treachery'

From: Jevon O.A. Williams

Sent: Tuesday, January 1, 2019 10:13 PM

Subject: The junior senator-elect from Utah’s unprecedented rebuke of

President Donald J. Trump



Dear fellow RNC member,



Merry Christmas (yes, it’s still Christmas), happy New Year, and warm

greetings from where many of you probably want to be right now:

America’s Caribbean.



Imagine my surprise when I read the junior senator-elect from Utah’s

unprecedented rebuke of President Donald J. Trump in an op-ed on the

pages of The Washington Post that ran before he was even sworn into

office. I couldn’t believe this was coming from our party’s 2012

nominee, who, despite differences in politics, still professes to be a

Republican. With Republicans like him who needs Democrats.



Seriously. I swear that Republicans can be their own worst enemy.

Democrats don’t have to worry about the three-ring circus and civil

war that is engulfing their party’s 2020 nomination campaign because

so-called Republicans are forcing us to spend valuable time, money,

and resources in re-nominating our president.



Make no mistake. This was calculated political treachery. The op-ed,

again before he even assumed office, was published the night of New

Year’s Day. This was done to define the week’s narrative in the

mainstream media and chattering class. It also only serves to

undermine our party and its president by playing into the hands of

House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck

Schumer as they seek to divide Republicans and distract attention away

from their refusal to protect our borders.



As an immigrant, a combat veteran, a black American, a millennial, and

as a member of the RNC, I wholeheartedly support and endorse President

Trump for re-nomination. That isn’t to say I don’t have my

disappointments. I do. Like many of you, I have been frustrated by the

inability to get Republicans nominated to U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal,

and District Court judgeships. But the record is clear and President

Trump’s policies at home and abroad are getting results by putting the

national interest first and foremost.



My friends, you know what’s going to happen.



Messrs. Romney, Flake, and Kasich will continue chasing their fantasy

of being president, even if that means destroying our party and

denying President Trump re-election.



Look, the political history is clear. No Republican president opposed

for re-nomination has ever won re-election.



Unfortunately, loopholes in the rules governing the 2020 re-nomination

campaign are enabling these so-called Republicans to flirt with the

possibility of contested primaries and caucuses.



While President Trump would win re-nomination it wouldn’t come quick

and it wouldn’t be inexpensive. Any contested re-nomination

campaign—even a forlorn hope—would only help Democrats.



Accordingly, I am asking for your support to take the unprecedented

step of amending the rules to close loopholes in the re-nomination

campaign, including Rule 40. These rules, as I read them and has been

reported in the press, didn’t take into account an incumbent president

running for re-election. Beyond a rules amendment, I also ask for your

support of a resolution declaring the RNC’s unanimous and unequivocal

endorsement of President Trump for re-nomination. This resolution

would also declare him the presumptive nominee in 2020. I intend for

both of these items to be acted upon at the winter meeting later this

month, including, if necessary, by suspending the rules to take up

this business.



The so-called Republicans seeking to defeat President Trump have used

our silence to advance their cause.



It’s time to make our voice heard: Our party, be it the RNC or the

grassroots in the 56 states, territories and District of Columbia, is

united behind President Trump.





Yours always,



Jevon O.A. Williams



National Committeeman, Virgin Islands