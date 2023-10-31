LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. Mitt Romney and wife Ann Romney may have fumbled their Halloween costumes this year.

The supposedly moderate Utah Republican seemed surprisingly self-aware when he dressed up as Apple TV+’s perpetually diplomatic soccer coach Ted Lasso with fellow Senate centrist Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) two years ago.

But this Halloween, Romney failed to coax the same reluctant chuckles when he and Ann went as pop culture’s latest power couple: pop star Taylor Swift and NFL tight-end Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Sharing a muddled vision of the high-profile duo in an Instagram post, Mitt half-committed to the Kansas City costume as he teamed his Chiefs jersey with regular blue jeans and a black shirt.

Meanwhile, Ann sported the kitschy blue-and-yellow cheerleader ensemble she wears in 2014′s “Shake It Off” music video instead of opting for one of Swift’s chic stadium looks.

The Romneys did, however, have an NFL-branded football on hand to lace the concept together.

Quoting one of the 12-time Grammy-winner’s biggest hits, the soon-to-retire senator captioned the post saying, “It’s a love story, baby, just say yes!”

Advertisement

Mitt and Ann will be far from being the only couple taking on “Tayvis” this All Hallows’ Eve.