British Airways Plane Headed For Germany Lands In Scotland By Mistake

No. 25: Copa Airlines, International

Score: 75.094 Panama's national airline gets good marks for on-time flights, but a few angry dings for its handling of passengers. "COPA is a great airline but the customer service is horrible," wrote one T+L reader. Other travelers took issues with some of the airline's fee policies. "@CopaAirlines is the only airline that charges for babies," said one flyer on Twitter. "Lots of options now, buddy…#AvoidCopa." The airline's website confirms the fee for international flights, stating that "[i]f the infant is traveling in the adult's lap, the charge may be equivalent to 10% depending on the published fare of the adult plus the taxes that might apply." Not the full fare, but still a bitter pill to swallow for traveling parents. Photo: © Nicholas Burningham / Alamy Stock Photo